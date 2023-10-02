Avera Medical Minute
One More Hot Day

Rain Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to have another hot day across the region. High temperatures will warm back into the 80s and 90s around the region. There will be plenty of sunshine and it will be breezy again. South wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible today.

It looks like we have some big changes coming to the forecast starting Tuesday. We have a very good chance for some rain across the region. We could even see a few thunderstorms mixed in. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather in the eastern part of the region for Tuesday. We could see a few storms with strong wind gusts and maybe a little hail. Highs Tuesday will drop into the 70s.

As that system continues to make it’s way through our region, it will bring some cooler temperatures. We’re looking at highs by Wednesday in the 60s with 50s for highs by the end of the week. Morning lows could drop into the low to mid 30s, so we’ll probably be talking more about frost this week.

