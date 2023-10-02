Avera Medical Minute
Parker man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2022 infant death

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 26-year-old Parker man has pleaded guilty to one count of First-Degree Manslaughter in the 2022 death of a baby.

Phillip Delaney was originally indicted for Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery of an Infant and two counts of First-Degree Manslaughter.

According to court documents, in exchange for Delaney’s plea, the State dropped the charges of Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery of an Infant and one count of First-Degree Manslaughter.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

