Parker man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2022 infant death

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 26-year-old Parker man has pleaded guilty to one count of First-Degree Manslaughter in the 2022 death of a baby.

Phillip Delaney was originally indicted for Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery of an Infant and two counts of First-Degree Manslaughter.

According to court documents, in exchange for Delaney’s plea, the State dropped the charges of Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery of an Infant and one count of First-Degree Manslaughter.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

