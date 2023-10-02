Avera Medical Minute
Police: 5 arrested, 1 sent to hospital after fight at Casey’s in Sioux City

(ktiv)
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday afternoon, Sioux City police say they responded to a large fight at a Casey’s involving people armed with knives and baseball bats. Police say this fight resulted in one person having to be sent to the hospital.

According to the SCPD, the fight broke out before 2:15 p.m. at the Casey’s General Store located at 1727 Casselman Street. When officers got to the Casey’s, officials say they found an 18-year-old man who had been stabbed several times. Police say they were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were still investigating at the Casey’s, several individuals allegedly armed themselves with bats and started fighting again. Police ended up arresting five people:

  • Two juvenile girls were charged with assault on a police officer, interference with official acts and rioting.
    • Their identities have not been released by police.
  • 40-year-old Joseph Kthreej of Sioux City was charged with rioting, attempting to disarm a peace officer and interference with official acts.
  • 31-year-old Micky Machuo of Sioux City was charged with rioting, aggravated assault and going armed with intent.
  • 22-year-old Jesipena Wasan of Sioux City was charged with rioting.
Police believe this fight stemmed from a previous fight that took place at the Floyd Blvd Walmart on Friday, Sept. 29.

This incident is still under investigation and police say more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

