Remedy Brewing to host Cancer Comfort Collection Kickoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The seventh annual Cancer Comfort Collection Kickoff event takes place Friday at Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls.

Amber Reed and Kelcey Schroder joined Dakota News Now to share more about the Oct. 6 event.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and includes live music by Landon Weis, therapy dogs, door prizes and a live long hair cutting on stage.

Bring any donation (cash or warm blankets, stocking hats/head coverings, soft socks, colored pencils, playing cards) and receive $1 off a Remedy tap beer, automatically receive a $25 gift card to Sticks and Steel (located next door to Remedy) and be entered into a drawing to win a Remedy Brewing gift prize.

You can win an opportunity to cut over 12 inches of hair live on stage by purchasing a raffle ticket. All the raffle donations go to CCC, and hair will be donated to Wigs for Kids.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the event, with the drawings and haircutting to be held at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five tickets.

Five separate winners will be drawn. Each will get to cut one of the ponytails live on stage.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.