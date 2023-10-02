Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Remedy Brewing to host Cancer Comfort Collection Kickoff

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The seventh annual Cancer Comfort Collection Kickoff event takes place Friday at Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls.

Amber Reed and Kelcey Schroder joined Dakota News Now to share more about the Oct. 6 event.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. and includes live music by Landon Weis, therapy dogs, door prizes and a live long hair cutting on stage.

Bring any donation (cash or warm blankets, stocking hats/head coverings, soft socks, colored pencils, playing cards) and receive $1 off a Remedy tap beer, automatically receive a $25 gift card to Sticks and Steel (located next door to Remedy) and be entered into a drawing to win a Remedy Brewing gift prize.

You can win an opportunity to cut over 12 inches of hair live on stage by purchasing a raffle ticket. All the raffle donations go to CCC, and hair will be donated to Wigs for Kids.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the event, with the drawings and haircutting to be held at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five tickets.

Five separate winners will be drawn. Each will get to cut one of the ponytails live on stage.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coming up on six years in business, the bakery has been looking to expand its offerings. Candy...
Sioux Falls cotton candy store purchased by owners of boozy bakery
Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol
Man threatened with screwdriver has car stolen in Sioux Falls
Recovery continues for the senior Roosevelt goalkeeper, Dawson Aberson, after he suffered a...
Fundraiser held for Roosevelt goalie in need of facial surgery
Police are investigating after a body was found in the 200 block of S. Derby Lane in North...
Body found in North Sioux City

Latest News

This combination of images shows, from left, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and...
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Community helping retired nurse after house’s foundation collapses
Community helping retired nurse after house’s foundation collapses
Community helping retired nurse after house’s foundation erodes
Community helping retired nurse after house’s foundation erodes
Remedy Brewing to host Cancer Comfort Collection Kickoff
Remedy Brewing to host Cancer Comfort Collection Kickoff