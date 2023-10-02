Scooter’s offering Courage Cookies to fund breast cancer research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Scooter’s Coffee is again offering its popular Courage Cookie and will donate a portion of the proceeds to The Pink Agenda to help fund lifesaving breast cancer research.

Breast cancer is now the most common cancer worldwide, with an estimated 2.3 million cases each year.

Kristen Rhoades with the Scooter’s franchise joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to discuss more about the fundraiser.

