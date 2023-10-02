SDSU grounds Fighting Hawks for familiar start to Valley play

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A bad day for college football teams from the other Dakota that started with North Dakota State’s stunning loss to South Dakota wasn’t made any better in Brookings yesterday with top-ranked South Dakota State running over the University of North Dakota 42-21.

After three years of close games with the Fighting Hawks the Jacks made sure this one was never really in doubt, scoring on their first three possessions and overpowering UND with 266 rushing yards while holding them to just 68 to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play in familiar fashion.

State will head on the road for the first time this year next Saturday when they visit Illinois State at 6:00 PM.

