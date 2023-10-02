Sioux Falls and Northern State play to Sunday draw

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls Soccer team drew their match with Northern State 1-1 at Bob Young Field.

Northern outshot USF 12-2 with 10 of those being on goal. Both of USF’s shots were on goal. Northern State scored the first goal in the 50th minute with Megan Fastenau scoring and Avery Blasdel assisting. The Coo’s Sarah Miller equalized in the 85th minute with Addison Westermeyer assisting.

The Cougars Delani Doubman made 8 saves while the Northern keeper only had 1. Northern State also had 12 corners compared to USF’s 1.

This match moves the Cougars to 1-5-2 on the season. The Coo will be back in action Friday October 6 in Winona, MN. They take on Winona State at 5:00PM. This game will take place at Maxwell Field on the campus of Winona State.

