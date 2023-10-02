Sioux Falls residents are now eligible for increased discount on flood insurance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Property owners in Sioux Falls can now receive a 15% discount on flood insurance premium rates.

That’s thanks to the City of Sioux Falls’ participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System.

The program is offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the program enables Sioux Falls property owners to receive lower flood insurance premiums for their homes or businesses, based on efforts the City is making at reducing flood risk and increasing community awareness of flooding.

As of October 1, 2023, the City of Sioux Falls is designated as a Class 7 community. When the City of Sioux Falls joined the Community Rating System on April 1, 2021, its rating was Class 8, resulting in a 10 percent discount on flood insurance premium rates.

For communities that participate in the Community Rating System, flood insurance premium rates are discounted based on a city’s efforts to reduce flood damage, foster comprehensive floodplain management, and help build a more flood-resilient community.

Cities can earn discounts by focusing actions on creditable activities, organized in four categories: public information, mapping and regulations, flood damage reduction, and warning and response.

