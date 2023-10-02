Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: outstanding senior at Rutland High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From National Honors Society and Student council to Captain of the Volleyball, Basketball, and track teams, Julia Trygstad excels in all that she does.

“She is just a fantastic student, and it’s good to see a student who works so hard academically and Extracurricular get rewarded for the time and effort she put in” said Rutland teacher Richard Myrvik.

Julia has attended school in Rutland since the beginning of her academic career and is proud of her school.

“I love it here...I have been here since Kindergarten and the environment is just amazing.” said Julia

Her teachers enjoy having her as well because she never stops working hard.

“Just the ‘can-attitude,’ it makes her nice to work with. Julia has a good attitude with it and she tries hard in class.” continued Myrvik

She plans to attend SDSU to pursue a degree in nursing, focusing on labor and delivery.

“I love working with people, I love babies. This summer, I did an internship at Sanford with labor and delivery and I loved it.” Trygstad said.

As her time at Rutland comes to an end, Julia recognizes that it won’t be easy to say goodbye.

“I will miss my class a lot. There’s four of us this year, so we really know each other and we bond really well. So, it’ll be tough leaving them.” said Trygstad.

Julia will receive a $250 scholarship from Sioux Valley Energy, a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

