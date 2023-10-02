Avera Medical Minute
Viking soccer shuts down Minot State

Augustana wins 2-0
Vikings win 2-0
By Zach Borg and Nicholas Rappuhn
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the South Dakota heat, Viking soccer battled to a 2-0 win over Minot State Sunday afternoon on Morstad Field.

Six different Vikings recorded points in the first half as Hope Korte and Audrey Parnell found the back of the net. Annika Bard, Madelyn White, Ally Hamski, and Grace Douglas netted assists as both Viking goals were double assisted.

Jillian Barkus secured her fifth clean sheet on the season and her 30th career win. Barkus holds a career record of 30-14-6.

AU controlled a majority of possession as it fired 11 shots on goal and 19 in total. Eight different Vikings tallied shots, led by Bard with four.

Match highlights

CHANCE (AU) 2′ - Korte opened up the game early with a shot on net from just inside the box. Minot State’s goalkeeper stood tall as she made the save.

GOAL (AU) 8′ – After a perfectly placed ball into the box, Korte opened up the scoring for the Vikings with a shot to the back of the woodwork. Bard and White recorded assists on the goal.

GOAL (AU) 39′ – Parnell found her name on the scoresheet with a right-footed shot to the back of the netting off passes from Hamski and Douglas.

CHANCE (Minot) 60′ –The Beavers recorded their first shot on net in the 60th minute off a shot from Brooke Wersland from just inside the box, but J. Barkus stood tall and diminished the scoring chance.

CHANCE (AU) 66′ - Bard fired in a shot from the top of the box but was stopped by the Beavers’ keeper. Bard also found a scoring chance in the 74th minute but soared the ball just high off the net.

CHANCE (AU) 82′-83′ - Delaney Kost and Bard fired in shots on goal but were unsuccessful as Minot’s keeper stood tall.

CHANCE (AU) 88′ - Bard continued her offensive presence as she opened herself up into space and ripped in a shot towards the keeper. The score remained 2-0 as Minot made the save.

Up next

AU hits the road for an NSIC conference matchup against Concordia St.Paul Friday Oct. 8th at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

