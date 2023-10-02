Woman bit by dog in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control is looking to identify a dog who bit a walker Friday morning in western Sioux Falls.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when a woman was walking west on W. Paradise Pl.

The City reports that two unleashed medium-sized black and white dogs ran up to her. One of the two dogs jumped on the woman and bit her arm.

The owner of the dogs did not share contact information, according to officials.

The City reports that the man was “described as a Hispanic male with dark hair that appeared to be in his 20s.”

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations.

If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

