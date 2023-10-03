#4 Dell Rapids dominates at #2 Dakota Valley
Quarriers sweep Panthers
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top five teams in South Dakota Class A volleyball turned one sided as the fourth ranked Dell Rapids Quarriers dominated on the road in North Sioux City, sweeping away the host Dakota Valley Panthers in prep volleyball action.
Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!
