Boys State Golf Tournaments tee off in Brandon and Rapid City
Watertown and O’Gorman battling for AA title, Vermillion in front in A
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a contrast of weather from one end South Dakota to the other, the SDHSAA State AA and A Boys Golf Tournaments teed off on Monday.
The AA meet is being held at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon while the A tournament is at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.
Click on the video viewer above for highlights from both tournament’s opening round!
Complete team and individual results are listed below:
