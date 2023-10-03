Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Boys State Golf Tournaments tee off in Brandon and Rapid City

Watertown and O’Gorman battling for AA title, Vermillion in front in A
Round one highlights from AA in Brandon and A in Rapid City
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a contrast of weather from one end South Dakota to the other, the SDHSAA State AA and A Boys Golf Tournaments teed off on Monday.

The AA meet is being held at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon while the A tournament is at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from both tournament’s opening round!

Complete team and individual results are listed below:

Team and individual results from the first round of the SDHSAA State AA Boys Golf Tournament in...
Team and individual results from the first round of the SDHSAA State AA Boys Golf Tournament in Brandon.(Dakota News Now)
Team and individual results following the opening round of the SDHSAA State Golf Tournament at...
Team and individual results following the opening round of the SDHSAA State Golf Tournament at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
Man threatened with screwdriver has car stolen in Sioux Falls
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash

Latest News

Warner's Hunter Cramer is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Monarchs’ Hunter Cramer reigning over the gridiron in Warner
2023 South Dakota Girls State A Tennis begins at Tomar Park
State A Girls Tennis kicks off in Sioux Falls
Target Field and Twins prepare for Playoff Opener with Toronto
Twins prepare for AL Wildcard Series with Toronto
#4 Dell Rapids celebrates their sweep at #2 Dakota Valley
#4 Dell Rapids dominates at #2 Dakota Valley