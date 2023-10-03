Boys State Golf Tournaments tee off in Brandon and Rapid City

BRANDON & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a contrast of weather from one end South Dakota to the other, the SDHSAA State AA and A Boys Golf Tournaments teed off on Monday.

The AA meet is being held at the Brandon Golf Course in Brandon while the A tournament is at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from both tournament’s opening round!

Complete team and individual results are listed below:

Team and individual results from the first round of the SDHSAA State AA Boys Golf Tournament in Brandon. (Dakota News Now)

Team and individual results following the opening round of the SDHSAA State Golf Tournament at Hart Ranch in Rapid City. (Dakota News Now)

