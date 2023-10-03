Daycare crisis: Inspections reveal trends in violations in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Department of Social Services report reveals the turnover rate for childcare employees is over 80 percent annually.

As a parent, when you drop your child at daycare, it’s important to know that they’ll have a good time, that they learn things and that they’ll be safe. There are many good daycares in the area, but there are some, where it’s important for parents to do their research.

Last year, a parent logged onto their daycare’s video feed.

“And that parent witnessed a horrific thing happened to a child at the Kids R Kids daycare,” said Tom Wollman, Lincoln County prosecutor.

Wollman described what the parent saw.

“Getting underneath the napping blankets with those children and, unfortunately, having sexual contact with those kids,” Wollman said.

Chris Phoumy, caught on camera, is serving 25 years in prison.

Although there may have been no way to foresee the abuse in that situation, there are ways to research childcare. Some families may be surprised at what they find.

We looked at daycare centers in Minnehaha County by searching through the South Dakota Department of Social Services and reviewed self-reports of incidents and state inspections. While the Department of Social Services posts inspections for each daycare separately, we looked at the violations from a comprehensive view.

Of the 93 daycare centers, nearly a third were noted for not having proper staff records, and 17 percent had inappropriate discipline violations. Two were written up for having unsupervised children, and two had vape pens in reach of a child.

These violations indicate that parents may find it beneficial to review the records when choosing a daycare and continuing to check periodically.

Wollman offered advice to parents: “Look at their surveillance and whether or not they have recording devices present and whether or not you can monitor those devices,” said Wollman.

To review all daycares in the state, visit Child Care Provider Search.

