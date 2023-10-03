Delbridge group to begin meetings this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The work group assembled to develop a plan for the Delbridge Museum of Natural History taxidermy collection meets for the first time on Wednesday.

Members of the group include Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Director Don Kearney, Great Plains Zoo CEO Becky Dewitz, City Councilor Alex Jensen, City Councilor Rich Merkouris, Parks and Recreation Board Member Mick Conlin, Sioux Falls Zoo and Aquarium Board Chair Jeanelle Lust, and community members Ally Brandner and Jeff Scherschligt.

The group will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning to discuss a plan for the collection, the history of the collection, the estimated cost of refurbishing the collection and other options.

According to the city, a majority of the more than 150 mounts have tested positive for various levels of arsenic. It was announced in August that the exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo would be closing.

The zoo reported that prior to the 1980s, strong chemicals were used in the taxidermy process to preserve hides, and as the specimens in the Delbridge Collection — harvested from the 1940s to 1970s — continue to age, there is a greater chance of chemical exposure. Because of this, the City of Sioux Falls and the Great Plains Zoo decided to take down the collection.

That decision was met with concern from the public about the fate of the historic collection. The work group is tasked with developing a plan for each specimen.

The work group’s second meeting will take place October 19.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.