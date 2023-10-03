Empower U and 605 Running collaborate for wellness event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To show off their new location and promote physical wellness, Empower U has partnered with 605 Running for their upcoming Wednesday night group run.

“We have the run starting at our facility, at Empower U. What we have is a four-mile, all paces. All paces, all distances are invited at this group run,” said Mary Kerkvliet, a performance physical therapist at Empower U.

Organizers say it’s important to remember running and physical fitness go hand-in-hand.

“Most runners are just like, ‘I’m just gonna get out the door and do this, get this over with as fast as I can.’ That’s a quick way to set yourself up for injury. If you’re not fueling properly and you’re not giving your muscles a chance to warm up and ease into that run, make sure that you’re fueling your body. You’re asking it to perform, and so, you have to put fuel into the tank in order to get what you need out of it,” said Kaitlyn McNamara, who also is a physical therapist at Empower U.

“Afterwards, you want to do a cool down. Then, give a recovery like static stretching, foam, rolling up to the to the body after,” said Kerkvliet.

With a focus on wellness goals, Empower U helps people overcome pain and prevent future injuries from occurring.

“We work with individuals that do have pain. They come to us for pain. We use modalities such as dry needling, manual therapy and therapeutic exercise or movement to help get them out of pain, but we also see individuals that want to take it to the next level,” said We want to take it to next level for them as well if their goal is to look into enhancing fitness, enhancing their health, whatever that is to them. We work towards that goal with them.” said Kerkvliet.

There are also a few things that set Empower U apart from other therapy centers.

“Empower U is a really special place, in my opinion, and we have a really different approach of how we treat and it’s really centered on the client and their needs. So, we are a cash-based physical therapy practice, which means that we can really tailor the session towards your needs and your goals. We’re really here to help the people right. The client is always the center of our attention of all the interventions that we’re doing,” said McNamara.

The Wednesday night group run with 605 Running will begin with a warmup at Empower U at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit Group run at Empower U.

