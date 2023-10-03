Estherville man accused of firing gun at relative

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - An Estherville man is in jail after allegedly shooting a rifle at a relative of his.

According to KUOO Radio, 47-year-old Grant Dale is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and discharging a weapon within city limits. These charges stem from a shooting police say happened Tuesday morning at 633 South 12th Street in Estherville.

The Estherville Police Department says at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, they got a call from a man named David Lobato, who said he had been staying at Dale’s house and the two began to argue. During the call, Lobato claimed that Dale told him to leave the residence, and while he was doing that Dale shot at him with a rifle. Court documents show Dale later admitted that he fired this warning shot and also told Lobato if “he did not leave the property he was done.”

Police say the two men are relatives, but did not release how they are related.

After receiving Lobato’s call, police say officers were sent to the residence where this alleged shooting happened. Following an investigation and a search of Dale’s residence, officers placed Dale under arrest and took him to the Emmet County Jail.

