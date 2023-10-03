Avera Medical Minute
GRAPHIC: Man arrested in road rage incident involving machete

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing for some viewers. A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a man on a moped. (WSVN, MIAMI SPRINGS POLICE, NICOLE, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested following a road rage incident in which police reported he struck a man on a moped.

Police in Miami Springs, Florida identified the man who swung the machete as Luis Ruiz Herrera, who is now behind bars. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident that occurred Sept. 29.

Police said it started after Herrera claimed the driver on the scooter verbally disrespected his mother.

That caused Herrera to get out of his car with his machete in hand and go up to the victim, who then got off of his scooter to get away. However, Herrera swung and sliced the victim’s cheek.

The incident was caught on camera.

Herrera then took off in his truck. Police were eventually able to track him down, and the victim identified him.

In another apparent road rage incident in Florida, a woman was shot Friday. Police said she was an innocent bystander, driving down the road when two other drivers got angry and one started firing shots at the other.

On Sept. 8, a driver in a white Ford began throwing change at a woman reportedly named Nicole who was driving in her Honda SUV as she left her volunteer job.

