Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home(George Boom)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man charged in the 2022 homicide of Paul Billion pleaded guilty to First-Degree Manslaughter on Monday, according to court documents.

Soteemon Poley, who was 18 when taken into custody in August of last year, is one of four people arrested in connection to Billion’s death.

36-year-old Paul Billion was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home Aug. 19, 2022.

