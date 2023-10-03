Avera Medical Minute
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell(Pennington County)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (KOTA) - The six Mitchell Legion baseball players accused of rape had their initial appearance in a Pennington County court Tuesday.

Back in June, the Mitchell Baseball Association suspended play for the team after player misconduct allegations surfaced.

Lincoln Bates, Hudson Haley, Peyton Mandel, Carter Miller, Karter Sibson and Landon Waddell are each charged with Second-Degree Rape and Aiding and Abetting Second-Degree Rape.

Haley has an extra charge of Second-Degree Rape. Waddell is also facing an additional charge of Aiding and Abetting Second-Degree Rape of a Minor.

All six teens pleaded not guilty to all their charges.

Waddell asked for a modification to his bond, which was granted. He will now be allowed to travel with his family over the holidays.

Mandel’s lawyer asked that he be allowed to go to school, as well as participate in basketball and other extracurricular activities while on bond.

The defense says Mandel has not been allowed in school as the other teens have and would like that amended.

According to his lawyer, the victim does not play on the boys basketball team. He does, however, play football.

Seven Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky granted the motion to attend school as long as Mandel does not attend classes with the victim. Mandel is allowed to play basketball and can attend extracurricular events, but the victim has priority. Gusinsky stated Mandel will have to stay 100 feet away from the victim at activities and 30 feet away during school.

The teens’ next hearing is scheduled for early February.

Information is provided by KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

