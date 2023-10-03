Monarchs’ Hunter Cramer reigning over the gridiron in Warner

WARNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - <Warner multi-sport athlete Hunter Cramer is never short on questions.

Like does he prefer football or track?

“That’s another tossup but football is probably winning as of now!” Cramer says.

Offense or defense?

“Probably defense. I like hitting! You can hit kids on offense too but defense is more designed to hit kids more! Offense is fun though. They’re pretty equal.” Hunter says.

Quarterback or running back?

“I like quarterback a lot more. You have a lot more say in what goes on and who gets the ball.” Cramer says.

What’s never in doubt is that Hunter will do whatever his team needs.

Something that started for the Monarchs as a freshman in 2020 when he was pressed into duty at quarterback and helped lead them to the state title game.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him too. You know Hunter’s not a real big “rah-rah” guy. Hunter’s going to lead by example. But he’s the one you find in the weight room that you got to chase him out of the weight room after practice. He’s just one of those kids that’s going to lead by example.” Warner Head Coach Kerwin Hoellein says.

Ever since he’s been one of the most explosive players in South Dakota 9-man football, so much so that the Monarchs also have him returning kicks and punts.

It’s all added up to 33 wins in his four years and a pair State runner-up finishes.

“It’s pretty fun actually. You get to experience new things. Not the same thing every game. You just got to be a leader. You got to point kids in the right direction. I always say it’s better to encourage them through positivity instead of yelling at them when they mistakes. It’s better to bring them up when they do something good.” Cramer says.

For all the tough choices, there’s no question that Hunter has one ending to his prep football career in mind.

“Warner hasn’t won a championship yet in their history. We’ll try to win one here.” Hunter says.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.