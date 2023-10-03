Avera Medical Minute
One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the intersection of East 8th Street and North St. Paul Avenue for reports of a motorcycle crash.

Authorities say a blue SUV was traveling south on St. Paul Avenue when it collided with the motorcycle that was heading east on 8th Avenue.

An adult male motorcycle driver died from injuries sustained in the crash. His name has not been released.

The area of 8th and St. Paul was closed as the crash was being investigated.

