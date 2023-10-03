Avera Medical Minute
Showers, Storms Likely Today

Much Cooler Temperatures on the Way
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a very good chance for some rain across the region today. We could even see a few thunderstorms mixed in. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe weather in the eastern part of the region today. We could see a few storms with strong wind gusts and maybe a little hail. Highs Tuesday will drop into the 70s. While we have rain this morning out west, the better chance for rain will move in this afternoon and evening, especially along and east of the James River.

As that system continues to make it’s way through our region, it will bring some good rainfall amounts and cooler temperatures. Some parts of the region could see an inch to an inch and a half of rain. We’re looking at highs by Wednesday in the 50s with 60s by the end of the week. Morning lows could drop into the low to mid 30s, so we’ll probably be talking more about frost this week. We’ll be dry through the rest of the week.

Heading into this upcoming weekend, we’re going to be dry with comfortable temperatures as highs will only be in the 60s to the lower 70s!

