SiouxFalls.Business Report: Fortune 500 company joins Avera in new facility; Lloyd Cos. opens new HQ

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about a Fortune 500 company moving into a building at Foundation Park and Lloyd Companies moving into the Steel District.

A big project is on the way for Foundation Park, bringing a global healthcare company to town in partnership with Avera Health.

Both Avera and Fortune 500 company Owens & Minor will be tenants in a large new 330,000-square-foot building on the north end of Foundation Park – that’s the same industrial park in northwest Sioux Falls that’s home to Amazon.

Virginia-based Owens & Minor will be warehousing medical supplies here, which puts it that much closer to the health systems, including Avera.

The next closest facility for them was the Twin Cities.

They’ll add about 50 jobs in Sioux Falls. Avera will use its part of the space to centralize many of its services including pharmacy, supply chain, biomedical engineering which includes medical equipment, and home medical equipment.

Site work on the project will start this fall with an opening in 2025.

We’ve also got a first look inside a big downtown project as the first office moves into The Steel District.

Appropriately enough, it’s for Lloyd Companies, which developed and built this project adjacent to Falls Park on former Sioux Steel property.

Lloyd is leasing more than two floors of the building, which will also include three restaurants and other offices.

There are about 170 employees who will work for Lloyd here with the ability to reach about 200.

The office overlooks Falls Park and is designed to take full advantage of the windows and natural light, with lots of spaces to meet or take a break, including patios.

Other businesses will be moving in later this year and into next year, including a lot of professional services – law firms, trust companies, insurance, plus the corporate office for C&B Operations.

