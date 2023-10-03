Avera Medical Minute
Siouxland Libraries shares new books for your October reading list

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new month means there are new books for your reading list.

Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries joined Dakota News Now to highlight some great reads for you to check out.

Take a look at the recommended books below:

“Happiness Falls” by Angie Kim

”Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett

”None of This is True” by Lisa Jewell

”The River We Remember” by William Kent Krueger

