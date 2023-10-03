Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota universities open free application window

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From now until November 30, students can apply to South Dakota public universities and technical colleges for free.

The free application is open to South Dakota students as well as individuals from Minnesota and SD Advantage states, which include Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Participating schools include Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Lake Area Technical College, Mitchell Tech, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines, South Dakota State University, Southeast Technical College, the University of South Dakota and Western Dakota Technical College.

This could save prospective students a small fee in the college admissions process. Applications fees typically range from $20 at schools like SDSU and Northern State to $35 at USD and BHSU.

