Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State A Girls Tennis kicks off in Sioux Falls

St. Thomas More in first after day one with Rapid City Christian and Huron in pursuit
St. Thomas More has team lead followed by Rapid City Christian and Huron
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first SDHSAA state tournament kicked off on Monday morning at Tomar Park as State A Girls Tennis got underway for the first of two rounds of play.

Click on the video viewer for singles quarterfinal highlights!

For complete results, brackets and schedules click HERE . The team leaderboard can be seen below.

Team standings at the SDHSAA State A Girls Tennis Tournament following the first day of play
Team standings at the SDHSAA State A Girls Tennis Tournament following the first day of play(Dakota News Now)

The State AA Girls Tennis Tournament will also be at Tomar Park Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
Man threatened with screwdriver has car stolen in Sioux Falls
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash

Latest News

Warner's Hunter Cramer is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Monarchs’ Hunter Cramer reigning over the gridiron in Warner
Boys State Golf gets underway at Brandon Golf Course
Boys State Golf Tournaments tee off in Brandon and Rapid City
Target Field and Twins prepare for Playoff Opener with Toronto
Twins prepare for AL Wildcard Series with Toronto
#4 Dell Rapids celebrates their sweep at #2 Dakota Valley
#4 Dell Rapids dominates at #2 Dakota Valley