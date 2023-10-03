State A Girls Tennis kicks off in Sioux Falls
St. Thomas More in first after day one with Rapid City Christian and Huron in pursuit
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first SDHSAA state tournament kicked off on Monday morning at Tomar Park as State A Girls Tennis got underway for the first of two rounds of play.
Click on the video viewer for singles quarterfinal highlights!
For complete results, brackets and schedules click HERE . The team leaderboard can be seen below.
The State AA Girls Tennis Tournament will also be at Tomar Park Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.