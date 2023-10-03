Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Taste of Sioux Falls benefits SculptureWalk

Taste of Sioux Falls benefits SculptureWalk
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9th annual Taste of Sioux Falls takes place Thursday at the Washington Pavilion. The event features plates from a dozen restaurants and benefits the downtown SculptureWalk.

Jim Mathis from the SculptureWalk Board of Directors visited Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to discuss more details on the fundraiser and the SculptureWalk.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
Man threatened with screwdriver has car stolen in Sioux Falls
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash

Latest News

Taste of Sioux Falls benefits SculptureWalk
Taste of Sioux Falls benefits SculptureWalk
Warner's Hunter Cramer is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Hunter Cramer doing it all at Warner
Boys State Golf gets underway at Brandon Golf Course
State Golf Tournaments Tee Off
2023 South Dakota Girls State A Tennis begins at Tomar Park
State A Girls Tennis Tournament Starts in Sioux Falls