Taste of Sioux Falls benefits SculptureWalk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9th annual Taste of Sioux Falls takes place Thursday at the Washington Pavilion. The event features plates from a dozen restaurants and benefits the downtown SculptureWalk.

Jim Mathis from the SculptureWalk Board of Directors visited Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to discuss more details on the fundraiser and the SculptureWalk.

