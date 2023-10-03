Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Twins prepare for AL Wildcard Series with Toronto

Minnesota looks to end 18-game postseason losing streak
Minnesota looks to end 18 game playoff losing streak
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - We are less than 24 hours from October playoff baseball at Target Field as the Minnesota Twins will open the best-of-three American League Wildcard series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

At first pitch tomorrow it will have been 6,937 days since the Twins last won a postseason game back in 2004, losing 18 consecutive playoff games since. The streak has been a weight on the franchise’s shoulders for several years now, and these Twins are confident breaking it is only the start of something much bigger.

It all starts tomorrow at 3:38. Every game in this series will actually start at that time with each game airing on ESPN.

Despite the fact that that Toronto actually won more games than Minnesota, the entirety of the series is at Target Field by virtue of the Twins winning their division and the Blue Jays getting the final wildcard.

The two teams split their regular season series with the Blue Jays taking two of three games in Minneapolis May 26-28th with the Twins returning the favor in Toronto June 9-11th.

Pablo Lopez will face Kevin Gausman tomorrow in Game One.

The winner of this series gets Houston in the ALDS.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
Man threatened with screwdriver has car stolen in Sioux Falls
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash

Latest News

Warner's Hunter Cramer is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Monarchs’ Hunter Cramer reigning over the gridiron in Warner
Boys State Golf gets underway at Brandon Golf Course
Boys State Golf Tournaments tee off in Brandon and Rapid City
2023 South Dakota Girls State A Tennis begins at Tomar Park
State A Girls Tennis kicks off in Sioux Falls
#4 Dell Rapids celebrates their sweep at #2 Dakota Valley
#4 Dell Rapids dominates at #2 Dakota Valley