Twins prepare for AL Wildcard Series with Toronto

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - We are less than 24 hours from October playoff baseball at Target Field as the Minnesota Twins will open the best-of-three American League Wildcard series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

At first pitch tomorrow it will have been 6,937 days since the Twins last won a postseason game back in 2004, losing 18 consecutive playoff games since. The streak has been a weight on the franchise’s shoulders for several years now, and these Twins are confident breaking it is only the start of something much bigger.

It all starts tomorrow at 3:38. Every game in this series will actually start at that time with each game airing on ESPN.

Despite the fact that that Toronto actually won more games than Minnesota, the entirety of the series is at Target Field by virtue of the Twins winning their division and the Blue Jays getting the final wildcard.

The two teams split their regular season series with the Blue Jays taking two of three games in Minneapolis May 26-28th with the Twins returning the favor in Toronto June 9-11th.

Pablo Lopez will face Kevin Gausman tomorrow in Game One.

The winner of this series gets Houston in the ALDS.

