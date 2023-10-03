Yankton County issues burn ban as harvest season pushes forward

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dry and windy conditions prompted a burn ban in Yankton County while farmers work through the thick of harvest season.

Yankton County emergency manager Paul Scherschligt made the call to issue the ban.

”Earlier this morning, we got an email from the National Weather Service saying that we’re going to be seeing some really high winds, and the relative humidity is going to be around 25 percent,” Scherschligt said.

Yankton County has been battling drought conditions all summer long.

”At one time, we were at a D3 or a D4. Earlier in the summer, we went back to a D2, but we’re right on that borderline to go back the other way really quickly because it is dry. Even though we’ve been getting some moisture, it’s still been a problem,” Scherschligt said.

The burn ban does not apply to the municipalities. Those looking to grill or have a small bonfire can do that, but they don’t allow any trash or tree burns.

Scherschligt also wants residents to be on alert with all the farm equipment that’s out working.

“A piece of equipment could hit a rock and start a spark. They may be able to stop it, but we just want everybody to be aware that the conditions are favorable, and be prepared in the event that something happens,” Scherschligt said.

The ban will remain in place on a day-to-day basis, so officials will use several different avenues to keep you notified.

“Not everybody looks at their Facebook, or not everybody looks at Twitter or things of that nature, but we try to get it as much as we can in different places, so that maybe somebody will catch it and say, ‘Oh, look, we got a burn ban going on here in Yankton County,’” Scherschligt said.

Scherschligt is optimistic that the burn ban will only need to remain in place for a couple of days, but if they don’t see some much-needed moisture, it could remain in place until snow falls.

