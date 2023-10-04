Avera Medical Minute
2023 Buffalo Roundup breaks attendance record

Buffalo round-up
Buffalo round-up(KOTA/KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At the 58th annual Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park, a record 22,590 people attended to watch the herd on the move.

The 1,500 bison were herded into corrals for their annual health check by 60 horseback riders on Friday.

The event was held in conjunction with Custer State Park’s three-day arts festival.

“It’s easy to say the event was a success because we set a record for attendance, but it’s most important that everyone who attended had an awesome time,” said Lydia Austin, Visitor Services Coordinator. “We were able to enjoy fantastic fall weather, great attendance at the Art’s Festival, and everyone made memories that will last a lifetime.”

Previously, the attendance record for the Roundup was set during the 50th anniversary in 2015 at 22,078.

Next year’s Buffalo Roundup will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

