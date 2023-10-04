Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Downtown Pork Showdown crowns a new champion

The winning dish of the 3rd annual Pork Showdown is Crawford's "Pork Wellington."
The winning dish of the 3rd annual Pork Showdown is Crawford's "Pork Wellington."(Downtown Pork Showdown)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls with the best pork dish has been named.

Crawford’s took home the crown for their “Pork Wellington” dish in the third year of the competition.

The dish includes pork tenderloin, jalapeno bacon and braised mushrooms all wrapped in flaky puff pastry. It was accompanied by boursin mashed potatoes, asparagus and carrots and finished with strawberry pepper jam.

The winning “Pork Wellington” made up 498 of the pork dishes purchased this year.

In second place was Maribella Ristorante with the “Duroc Pork Chop” and Chef Lance’s on Phillips with the “Pork Au Gratin” following in third place.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App reported 1,211 votes from 17,307 users. The Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods generated 5,718 pork dishes sold resulting in an estimated $173,541 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community in the four-week promotion.

Crawford’s will keep the traveling Downtown Pork Showdown trophy until next year. The 4th Annual Downtown Pork Showdown is set for September 2024.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
Mitchell police, school respond to suicide prank call
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
October Art & Wine Walk offers chance to see new Pavilion exhibitions