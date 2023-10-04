Downtown Pork Showdown crowns a new champion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls with the best pork dish has been named.

Crawford’s took home the crown for their “Pork Wellington” dish in the third year of the competition.

The dish includes pork tenderloin, jalapeno bacon and braised mushrooms all wrapped in flaky puff pastry. It was accompanied by boursin mashed potatoes, asparagus and carrots and finished with strawberry pepper jam.

The winning “Pork Wellington” made up 498 of the pork dishes purchased this year.

In second place was Maribella Ristorante with the “Duroc Pork Chop” and Chef Lance’s on Phillips with the “Pork Au Gratin” following in third place.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App reported 1,211 votes from 17,307 users. The Downtown Pork Showdown presented by Smithfield Foods generated 5,718 pork dishes sold resulting in an estimated $173,541 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community in the four-week promotion.

Crawford’s will keep the traveling Downtown Pork Showdown trophy until next year. The 4th Annual Downtown Pork Showdown is set for September 2024.

