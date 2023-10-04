Avera Medical Minute
Andrea Thompson named CEO of DSU Applied Research Corp.

The Dakota State University Applied Research Corporation has announced Andrea Thompson as CEO.
The Dakota State University Applied Research Corporation has announced Andrea Thompson as CEO.(Dakota State University)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State University Applied Research Corporation has announced Andrea Thompson as CEO.

The Applied Research Corporation is a nonprofit that aims to serve as a management company, developing and expanding the DSU Applied Research Lab. The Lab concerns national security research. It’s located in Madison, and an expansion to Sioux Falls is in the works.

Thompson will start in her role on Nov. 1 and will work with Stacy Kooistra, the Chief Operations Officer and General Counsel for DSU-ARC.

“Andrea is the perfect individual to lead DSU-ARC,” said President José-Marie Griffiths.

“With over 700,000 unfilled cyber positions across our nation, I want every tech grad in South Dakota to have the opportunity to fuel their passion and do what they love, and to be able to do it in the great state of South Dakota,” Thompson said.

South Dakota leaders respond to Thompson’s new role

“Andrea Thompson is a South Dakota native, and we are fortunate enough that she is bringing her skills and experience back here to her home state,” said Gov. Kristi Noem.

“This is a perfect example of the advantage that DSU’s Applied Research Corporation is bringing the state of South Dakota. Andrea’s work to develop cybersecurity workforce opportunities right here in our state promises a bright future for our kids and grandkids. DSU’s cyber industry is not only keeping South Dakota students in-state for college, it’s bringing our out-of-state students back home for professional opportunities. Welcome back to South Dakota, Andrea!” Noem stated.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD), also commented on this announcement.

“We are pleased to welcome Andrea Thompson as CEO of DSU-ARC,” said Rounds. “The relationship between DSU-ARC and Dakota State University will allow for the expansion of cybersecurity research within the Madison and Sioux Falls communities. This is an excellent step in the continued development of additional job opportunities for young people to stay in South Dakota.”

Thompson’s background

Thompson graduated from the University of South Dakota and has master’s degrees from Long Island University and National Defense University.

According to DSU, she serves on advisory boards for international, national, and state boards.

For more information on DSU-ARC, visit dsu-arc.org.

