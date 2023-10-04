Big day for Watertown as State AA and A golf tournaments conclude in Brandon and Rapid City

BRANDON and RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a 2-team race at the State AA boys golf tournament in Brandon this week. And the Watertown Arrows came out on top by 5 shots (578-583) Tuesday behind the incredible play of Jake Olson who fired a 2nd round 66 and won the individual title by 6 over O’Gorman’s Taten Mauney who was 1-under for the tournament.

For Jake, who was 7 under par for the 2 days, it was his 2nd individual crown, but winning the team title in his senior year made it even sweeter. Jake Olson, Watertown Senior says, “I MEAN IT MEANS EVERYHTING I MEAN 53 YEARS TO WIN THE STATE GOLF TOURNAMENT THAT HAS BEEN OUR GOAL SINCE DAY ONE WE CAME IN CONFIDENT AND GOT IT DONE.”

Corey Neale, Watertown Golf Coach says, “THEY WORKED THEIR TAILS OF THEY ARE TALENTED CAME CLOSE A FEW YEARS IN A ROW NOW TO BE ABLE TO GET THIS IS BREAK THAT DROUGHT COULDNT HAPPEN BETTER TO ANY YOUNG MEN.”

At the State “A” at Hart Ranch in Rapid City, Vermillion edged Tea Area by 1 shot for the team title. The Titans shot a 319 team title Tuesday to rally. Dakota Valley was 3rd, 10 shots behind the Tanagers.

West Central’s Anthony Lanham shot an amazing 68 Monday and started the day with a 5-shot lead. STM’s Vincent VanLiere had the round of the day with a 70 and finished in 2nd place, 2 shots behind Lanham who carded a 75 for a 143 total over 36 holes.

