Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Police Department is investigation two separate deaths that occurred this week, but they advise that there is no threat to the public.

The first incident involved a juvenile on Tuesday. At approximately 6:37 p.m., the Brookings Police Department responded to a residence on the 1800 block of 8th Street for a 13-year-old experiencing a severe medical emergency.

Life saving measures were attempted by first responders at the scene. The juvenile was transported to the Brookings Emergency Department where they were later pronounced deceased.

The unattended death is being investigated by the Brookings Police Department.

The second incident happened early Wednesday morning. At approximately 12:45 a.m., the Brookings Police Department responded to a residence on the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue for a report of an unresponsive female. Life saving measures were attempted by first responders at the scene.

The female was transported to the Brookings Emergency Department where she was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation into the death is being investigated by the Brookings Police Department and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.

The Brookings Police Department said there is no related threat to the public regarding either case. Additional details will be released as they become available.

