Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Couple wins $1 million lottery prize thanks to craving tacos

California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.
California couple hungry for tacos wins $1 million with lottery ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - A couple in California can thank their craving for tacos for winning a million-dollar lottery jackpot.

According to the California Lottery, Tim Dynes and his wife recently wanted tacos after they returned from an overseas trip. So, they stopped at their favorite taco truck in Stanislaus County, about a 20-minute drive outside of Modesto.

Dynes told lottery officials that he usually goes to the gas station mini-mart across the street from the truck to buy a lottery scratch-off ticket, and this time was no different.

He purchased his ticket and while waiting for the tacos, Dynes scratched his Diamond 8′s scratcher that revealed the $1 million prize.

But he kept it a secret while continuing to wait for his taco order.

“Do you know how hard it was to keep a straight face? Nobody knew I won – not even my wife until I told her on the drive home,” Dynes told the California Lottery.

Dynes said his previous lottery tickets gave him a few small payouts but nothing like this.

The owner of G’s Food Mart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket to Dynes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths

Latest News

Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
3 scientists win Nobel in chemistry for quantum dots research used in electronics, medical imaging
One Sioux Falls: Libraries helping provide digital equity in our region
One Sioux Falls: Libraries helping provide digital equity in our region
Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
Trump back in court as fraud trial probes who was responsible for his financial statements
Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny,...
Deputies arrest woman accused of crashing weddings in 3 states
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden suggests he has path around Congress to get more aid to Ukraine, says he plans major speech