Decreasing cloud cover, fall-like temps ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s still a slight chance we could see a few showers in northern parts of the region this morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be breezy again with northwest wind gusts around 30 miles per hour.

Looking ahead to the rest of this week, that cooler air will continue to settle into the region, and by this weekend, it will be feeling very fall-like. We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs dropping into the mid-60s. By Friday, we’ll bring in another slight chance for a few showers. Highs Friday will be in the 50s for most of us. Friday night into Saturday morning, low temperatures will fall into the low- to mid-30s, so we’ll be dealing with a chance for frost and freeze around the region. If you have plants you want to save, make sure you bring them inside!

Right now, next week is looking a little warmer. After highs in the 50s and 60s this weekend, we should be back in the 70s by Monday. Highs through Wednesday will stay in the 70s with the 60s returning by the end of next week.

