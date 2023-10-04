Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Delbridge Museum work group holds first meeting

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The newly formed work group tasked with deciding the fate of the Delbridge Museum held its first of several meetings today.

Topics of discussion included the history of the museum, the state and safety of the mounts, as well as the cost of transferring or servicing them.

The group consists of members from the zoo, Sioux Falls Parks and Rec, City Council and local business partners.

“I’m just really happy with the working group that we’ve been able to put together. I think they represent a great cross-section within our community — really good, community-minded individuals that are serving on it. It’s nice to have the City Council and the park and zoo all represented in those meetings,” said Don Kearney, director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

Plans for the next meeting on Oct. 19 include obtaining a third-party assessment of the mounts and research on attendance trends over the last decade.

The meetings are open to the public and are held at City Hall.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car
Brookings Police investigating multiple deaths

Latest News

Downtown Pork Showdown crowns a new champion
Downtown Pork Showdown crowns a new champion
Delbridge Museum work group holds first meeting
Delbridge Museum work group holds first meeting
One Sioux Falls: Libraries helping provide digital equity in our region
One Sioux Falls: Libraries helping provide digital equity in our region
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages