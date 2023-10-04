Delbridge Museum work group holds first meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The newly formed work group tasked with deciding the fate of the Delbridge Museum held its first of several meetings today.

Topics of discussion included the history of the museum, the state and safety of the mounts, as well as the cost of transferring or servicing them.

The group consists of members from the zoo, Sioux Falls Parks and Rec, City Council and local business partners.

“I’m just really happy with the working group that we’ve been able to put together. I think they represent a great cross-section within our community — really good, community-minded individuals that are serving on it. It’s nice to have the City Council and the park and zoo all represented in those meetings,” said Don Kearney, director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.

Plans for the next meeting on Oct. 19 include obtaining a third-party assessment of the mounts and research on attendance trends over the last decade.

The meetings are open to the public and are held at City Hall.

