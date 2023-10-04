Harrisburg Girls, Lincoln and OG boys all victorious as soccer playoffs begin

HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota HS Soccer playoffs began Tuesday and it was a good day for the top-seeded teams.

The 2nd-ranked Harrisburg girls rolled to an 8-0 win over Watertown while the #1 Mitchell Kernels beat Brookings 4-1.

In the boys post season tournament, top-seeded and unbeaten Lincoln stayed that way with an 8-0 win over Pierre while the #2 O’Gorman Knights had to battle their way past Douglas 2-0 at The Mac.

Boys winners were;

AA-Lincoln, O’Gorman, Aberdeen, Jefferson, Yankton, Sturgis, Spearfish and RC Stevens

A 3 of the 4 A game scheduled for Thursday and the Tea Area-JVC game was postponed.

Girls winners were:

Mitchell, Harrisburg, Pierre, Aberdeen, Spearfish, O’Gorman, RC Central and Lincoln.

In Class A the Tea Area-Garretson game was postponed. Groton Area advanced and the remaining games are Thursday.

