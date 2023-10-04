Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg Girls, Lincoln and OG boys all victorious as soccer playoffs begin

Top teams all advance in South Dakota HS Soccer playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota HS Soccer playoffs began Tuesday and it was a good day for the top-seeded teams.

The 2nd-ranked Harrisburg girls rolled to an 8-0 win over Watertown while the #1 Mitchell Kernels beat Brookings 4-1.

In the boys post season tournament, top-seeded and unbeaten Lincoln stayed that way with an 8-0 win over Pierre while the #2 O’Gorman Knights had to battle their way past Douglas 2-0 at The Mac.

Boys winners were;

AA-Lincoln, O’Gorman, Aberdeen, Jefferson, Yankton, Sturgis, Spearfish and RC Stevens

A 3 of the 4 A game scheduled for Thursday and the Tea Area-JVC game was postponed.

Girls winners were:

Mitchell, Harrisburg, Pierre, Aberdeen, Spearfish, O’Gorman, RC Central and Lincoln.

In Class A the Tea Area-Garretson game was postponed. Groton Area advanced and the remaining games are Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car

Latest News

Big day for Watertown as State AA and A boys golf tournaments conclude in Brandon and Rapid City
Big day for Watertown as State AA and A golf tournaments conclude in Brandon and Rapid City
Girls State A Tennis championship are crowned in Sioux Falls Tuesday
SF Christian takes team title at State A Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls
Washington sweeps Lincoln in girls AA Volleyball Tuesday
Washington sweeps Lincoln in AA Volleyball Tuesday night
Washington sweeps Lincoln in girls AA Volleyball Tuesday
Washington sweeps Lincoln in AA Volleyball