A look into harvest season with a fourth-generation farmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Walt Bones, who farms with his family near Parker, was recently inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame for his contributions to agriculture.

Recently, Bones began harvesting the corn and soybeans on his land. Photojournalist Sam Tastad caught up with Bones to get a look into what goes into this busy time of year for local farmers.

