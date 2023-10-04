Avera Medical Minute
A look into harvest season with a fourth-generation farmer

A look into harvest season with a fourth-generation farmer
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Walt Bones, who farms with his family near Parker, was recently inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame for his contributions to agriculture.

Recently, Bones began harvesting the corn and soybeans on his land. Photojournalist Sam Tastad caught up with Bones to get a look into what goes into this busy time of year for local farmers.

