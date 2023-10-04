Avera Medical Minute
Mitchell police, school respond to suicide prank call

(Mitchell Police Department)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mitchell Police Department and Mitchell School District responded to a potential suicide attempt that was determined to be a false alarm on Wednesday.

Police were alerted to the possible situation at 8:23 a.m. and notified the school.

Superintendent Joe Childs said the call was traced to the Mitchell Career & Technical Education Academy building.

The student was removed from the building, according to Childs.

“The Mitchell High School administrative team and the Mitchell public safety team took action, and within five minutes — less, actually — had the student with them, and were reassured that the threat was false, and there was no imminent threat to the student or anyone else in the building,” said Childs.

Childs expressed thanks to the Mitchell Police Department for its quick response.

Information is provided by KORN News Radio.

