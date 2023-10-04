Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

There is a heavy police presence, including Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, along a busy roadway in the downtown area, with crime scene tape stretched across the road.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

FILE - Las Vegas police were called to a fast-food restaurant Sunday after receiving a report...
Police: Las Vegas man arrested after reportedly choking puppies
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man celebrates 100th birthday with neighbors
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner
This image shows the new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $100