Officials: Teen dies after being thrown from UTV during crash

Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.
Ohio officials said a teen died in a crash involving a UTV.(MGN)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - A crash in Ohio involving a UTV side by side has resulted in the death of a teenager, according to authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in Scioto County.

The driver was operating a Can-Am Maverick eastbound on Slab Run Road when he drove off the right side of the road, according to troopers.

The victim, identified by officials as 17-year-old Trevor Matthews, went off the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Troopers said he died at the scene.

They also said they believe alcohol was a factor.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

