Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One Sioux Falls: Libraries helping provide digital equity in our region

Jodi Fick, director of Siouxland Libraries and Emily Harris, Siouxland Libraries librarian,...
Jodi Fick, director of Siouxland Libraries and Emily Harris, Siouxland Libraries librarian, spoke at Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls briefing about what’s being done to increase computer literacy and internet access in the area.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Fick, director of Siouxland Libraries and Emily Harris, Siouxland Libraries librarian, spoke at Wednesday’s One Sioux Falls briefing about what’s being done to increase computer literacy and internet access in the area.

Fick noted that the pandemic brought a heightened awareness of the community’s difficulty in accessing the internet.

In response, Mayor Paul TenHaken created Connect Sioux Falls, which is a collaborative effort to provide digital equity in the region. The group has 30 people looking at the issue. They conducted a study and found that 25,000 homes in the area do not have access to the internet.

The group then developed an approach to address the lack. This has involved making sure people have high-speed internet, devices to access that internet, and knowledge about how to use it.

Schools help to tackle some of the need, and for others in the community, Siouxland Libraries hosts computer classes on using technology.

There are also online classes in both English and Spanish available through the Siouxland Libraries website.

To sign up for the free in-person classes offered at the downtown branch of Siouxland Libraries, you can call the library at 605-367-8700. Those with library cards can register for the class.

Mayor TenHaken issued a proclamation for Digital Inclusion Week, which is Oct. 2-6. The week lifts up solutions for home internet access, personal devices, and digital literacy training and support.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Man pleads guilty in Paul Billion death
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA

Latest News

October Art & Wine Walk offers chance to see new Pavilion exhibitions
FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages
El jefe de la policía de Las Vegas Kevin McMahill durante una conferencia de prensa para acusar...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting appeared in a court in Las Vegas
There’s still a slight chance we could see a few showers in northern parts of the region this...
Decreasing cloud cover, fall-like temps ahead
Buffalo round-up
2023 Buffalo Roundup breaks attendance record