SF Christian takes team title at State A Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Christian girls tennis team is the State “A” team championship. They edged St. Thomas More 448.5 to 416.5 Monday and Tuesday with RC Christian a close 3rd with 397.5 points.

Anna Westerberg won the 3rd flight singles title, Jada TenHaken the 4th flight and teammate Kasey Lemstra the 6th flight. The Chargers also won the #2 doubles title.

Anthelo Franciliso of STM was the #1 singles champion with a dominant 10-0 win over the 6th seed Annika Barnett of Vermillion.

Allison Hill of RC Christian won the 2nd flight singles over SFC’s Halle Karmazin 10-4. Paw Kler Moo of Huron won the 5th flight singles title.

STM won the 1st flight doubles and Huron the 3rd flight. The Tigers finished 4th overall with 358.5 points.

