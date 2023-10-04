Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SF Christian takes team title at State A Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls

Chargers win 4 flights and team title as a result.
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Christian girls tennis team is the State “A” team championship. They edged St. Thomas More 448.5 to 416.5 Monday and Tuesday with RC Christian a close 3rd with 397.5 points.

Anna Westerberg won the 3rd flight singles title, Jada TenHaken the 4th flight and teammate Kasey Lemstra the 6th flight. The Chargers also won the #2 doubles title.

Anthelo Franciliso of STM was the #1 singles champion with a dominant 10-0 win over the 6th seed Annika Barnett of Vermillion.

Allison Hill of RC Christian won the 2nd flight singles over SFC’s Halle Karmazin 10-4. Paw Kler Moo of Huron won the 5th flight singles title.

STM won the 1st flight doubles and Huron the 3rd flight. The Tigers finished 4th overall with 358.5 points.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Bates, Haley and Waddell
Mitchell baseball players charged with rape
One person killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash near downtown Sioux Falls.
Update: One killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash
Body found at hotel in Sheldon, IA
Man arrested after attempting to shoplift alcohol
Robbery: Two women cause collision, pepper spray victim and steal the car

Latest News

Big day for Watertown as State AA and A boys golf tournaments conclude in Brandon and Rapid City
Big day for Watertown as State AA and A golf tournaments conclude in Brandon and Rapid City
Harrisburg girls, Lincoln and OG boys all advance in HS Soccer playoffs
Harrisburg Girls, Lincoln and OG boys all victorious as soccer playoffs begin
Washington sweeps Lincoln in girls AA Volleyball Tuesday
Washington sweeps Lincoln in AA Volleyball Tuesday night
Washington sweeps Lincoln in girls AA Volleyball Tuesday
Washington sweeps Lincoln in AA Volleyball