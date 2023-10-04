Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Smiles to host free dental day for kids

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Empire Smiles is brightening kids’ smiles in Sioux Falls this weekend.

Dr. Miranda Lommen-Mielke joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening this Saturday at 7 a.m.

The free dental day for children will take place at Children’s Dental Center, located at 3813 S. Kiwanis Ave. in Sioux Falls.

