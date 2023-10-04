Sioux Empire Smiles to host free dental day for kids
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Empire Smiles is brightening kids’ smiles in Sioux Falls this weekend.
Dr. Miranda Lommen-Mielke joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event happening this Saturday at 7 a.m.
The free dental day for children will take place at Children’s Dental Center, located at 3813 S. Kiwanis Ave. in Sioux Falls.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.