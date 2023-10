SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 3rd-ranked Washington Warriors improved to 8-2 Tuesday night with a convincing 3-0 sweep of Lincoln on the Patriots home floor. Powerful play from Nyariek Kur, Carlie Beckstrand and Cate Legel paced the way for the visitors.

