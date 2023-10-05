Avera Medical Minute
Authorities find 12 missing kids during 2-day lost children operation

Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Officials in Tennessee announced Thursday that 12 missing children have been found during a two-day operation in Nashville.

The operation was dubbed Operation Music City Missing and was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

During the planning phase of the operation, authorities identified 111 juveniles who were reported missing or as runaways.

The two-day effort took place on Sept. 26 and 27. During that time, five teams of special agents, detectives, and human trafficking experts found the 12 missing children.

Efforts to locate the other missing children are ongoing.

