Bark in the Park raising money for Sioux Falls Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fun run that’s raising money for homeless and neglected pets in the Sioux Falls area is happening this weekend.

Madison Godschalk with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event taking place Oct. 7 at Pasley Park.

Check-in starts at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. start time.

For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.com/bark.

