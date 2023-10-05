Bark in the Park raising money for Sioux Falls Humane Society
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fun run that’s raising money for homeless and neglected pets in the Sioux Falls area is happening this weekend.
Madison Godschalk with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society joined Dakota News Now to talk about the event taking place Oct. 7 at Pasley Park.
Check-in starts at 8 a.m. with a 10 a.m. start time.
For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.com/bark.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.