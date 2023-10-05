Avera Medical Minute
Cooler and Breezy

Freeze Watch for Friday Night
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off our Thursday with a few clouds around the region. Those clouds will break and we’ll see sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be windy again with wind gusts around 35 to 40 mph. Clouds will increase tonight into Friday morning leading to chances for some isolated showers. Highs by Friday will be in the 50s for most of us.

Some unseasonably cold air will move in Friday night into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s with some upper 20s to the north. We’ll be dealing with a chance for frost and freeze around the region. If you have plants you want to save, make sure you bring them inside! A Freeze Watch is already set to go into effect Friday at midnight and last through Saturday morning.

We’ll still have a chance for more frost even Saturday night into Sunday morning as lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. We’ll have sunshine for Sunday and much of next week as dry weather is favored throughout the week ahead.

